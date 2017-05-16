More Rapid Response Teams, Faster Access To EMTs Part Of MTA Subway Improvement Plan

May 16, 2017 8:11 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More rapid response teams and faster access to emergency medical technicians for sick passengers are part of a new MTA plan to improve subway service.

The MTA announced the new six-point plan on Monday that includes improving tracks and signals.

It will begin by addressing certain areas of the system with worse than average delays, like the Eighth Avenue corridor in Manhattan.

Stations from 125th Street to Fulton Avenue and two major hubs in the Bronx, 149th and Grand Concourse and Third Avenue and 138th Street, will see upgrades.

The MTA is also expediting the delivery of 300 new subway cars, with the first arriving this fall.

“In some cases, we’ll take our aging, oldest cars off system,” said interim Executive Director Veronique Hakim. “Other places, we’ll be adding cars.”

The MTA is deploying more rapid response teams to address issues, replace some track and kick off “Operation Track Sweep” to remove debris that could start track fires.

The agency will also add more cleaning staff at night and is considering adding attendants on the platform to direct foot traffic.

Sick passengers and NYPD activity also cause major tie-ups. Along the Eighth Avenue corridor alone, the MTA says sick customers occur on average 28 times per month with the average incident lasting at least 12 minutes.

EMTs will now be deployed at five stations along the Eighth Avenue line to get to passengers quickly and key stations will see more cops.

In addition, the plan will separate chairman and CEO positions into two roles for more eyes on the goal.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch