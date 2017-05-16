2 Skimming Devices Found At Ronkonkoma Gas Station

RONKONKOMA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police were investigating late Tuesday after two skimming devices were found at a Ronkonkoma gas station.
About half a dozen police investigators came to the Gulf station at 292 Ronkonkoma Ave. near the Long Island Expressway, after a maintenance technician found the devices on two pumps.
The pumps had to be taken apart, and Crime Scene Section officers removed the devices.
WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported the devices were advanced in nature. One customer, named Jack, said he prefers to pay cash inside.
“I don’t feel like dealing with the whole card fraud and everything,” he said.
No arrests had been made late Tuesday. Police asked anyone with information or who might have used the gas pumps in the last month and believes they were a victim to call Identity Theft Unit detectives at (631) 852-6821.