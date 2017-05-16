Renowned Queens Music Teacher Faces Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens music teacher is accused of sexually abusing young girls.

Oliver Sohngen is the founder and director at the Long Island City Academy of Music.

He faces federal sex trafficking charges.

It’s not clear if any of his students are among the victims.

Prosecutors allege Sohngen had a disturbing interest in young girls. He is accused of paying for or attempting to pay for sex acts with girls age 8 to 17 years old.

Prosecutors said Sohngen had been arranging to engage in sex acts with young girls since at least 2013.

Prosecutors say he was finally arrested after soliciting sex with an undercover police officer posing as a 15-year-old girl.

“I would never have suspected anything like this,” said Roland Tradafir, who rents space in the same building as the music school. “It’s really tragic. I had no idea what his interests were.”

“It’s so shocking for us. Of course it’s heartbreaking too,” said Shera Sunico, who works in a coffee shop where Sohngen frequently had breakfast. “Oliver is a really happy person. Whenever he comes here he talks to us, he sings. He’s a jolly person actually.”

Songhen is originally from Germany. He came to the United States 27 years ago on a scholarship to study at the Cleveland Institute of Music.

Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents made the arrest. They also searched his school and nearby home for evidence.