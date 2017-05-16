SUV Crashes Into Barber Shop In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A sport utility vehicle crashed into a building in the Claremont section of the Bronx Tuesday morning.
It happened shortly after 8 a.m. on East 174th Street, where the vehicle went careening into a barber shop.
“All of a sudden I just heard this big bang,” said witness Dejavu Williams, who was in a laundromat next door at the time of the crash. “It shook a little bit and the thing that frightened me, startled me was when I saw the truck had went through the barber shop.”
The barber shop was empty at the time.
The driver was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with minor injuries.
“The gentleman seemed to be OK,” Williams said. “When the ambulance got here they got him out of the truck and he walked to the gurney and they put him in the ambulance and took off.”
Following the incident, several stores in the one-story building were evacuated, including the laundromat and a deli.