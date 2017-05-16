Employment Announcements: How To Write An Effective Job Description In 4 Easy Steps



You’ve got an employment need, and it’s time to find that perfect candidate for your organization. However, a job announcement is so much more than it appears. It’s a chance to advertise your business, to make a first impression, and to dictate how your organization works. It can also improve employee morale and ensure a low turnover rate. As it all starts with the job announcement, here’s some tips on how you write a great one with four easy steps.





The basics

The Small Business Association (SBA) lays out the basics of any good job description. The practicality and clarity of any job description takes center stage in the SBA guidelines. The description should include the tasks involved in the job as well as a description of the methodology to achieve said tasks. The overall purpose of the job should be clear, and its relationship to the organization’s other moving parts, whether they be individuals or products. Start by identifying these before you do anything else.



What to include

A solid job description should cover all the bases to insure it answers any questions that arise, as well as attract the most qualified individuals. At the very minimum, make sure to include the following information:

Job title



A purpose statement and job summary



Description of the broad function and scope of the position



List of duties or tasks performed



Functional and relational responsibilities



Description of the necessary relationships and roles therein, including supervisory positions, subordinating roles and any other relationships





Be flexible

Do not use a rigid formula. Findlaw.com makes an excellent point about the importance of flexibility in the job description. Changes in organizational development, technology and even personal growth are inevitable. Flexibility can allow employees to claim and embrace those changes. Help your future employees take ownership of their new role while boosting morale and increasing job satisfaction. The job description should be a company narrative, and use divisive language to hone in on the perfect candidate.



Proper language

Jennifer Coates is a professional freelance writer who has focused on corporate writing for the past 17 years. She’s crafted job descriptions for large corporations and small businesses alike. Jennifer imparts her experience and explains, “Employers often make the mistake of trying to fit too many details into a job description. Instead, remember that you are recruiting, and that recruiting is basically sales. A good job description should entice candidates and present compelling reasons to work for you.” She continues, “This means every job description should reflect your company’s personality. Don’t be afraid to write something that’s playful, or warm, or smart. Be personal and sincere. Generic descriptions don’t sell, and they won’t help you weed out candidates who aren’t a fit for your culture. To really target a particular type of candidate, use language that appeals to the person you’re seeking. For instance, if you’re hiring team leaders, try incorporating words like strong, bold, or autonomous into your job listing. Conversely, if you want employees who take direction, choose words like detail-oriented, organized, process and helpful.”



This article was written by Christopher Millard for CBS Small Business Pulse

