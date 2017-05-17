5 People Hurt In Wrong-Way Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway

SCARSDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Several people have been injured after a suspected drunk driver went the wrong way on the Hutchinson River Parkway and collided with another vehicle, authorities said.

A 42-year-old woman from Pelham was driving north in the southbound lanes of the highway in Scarsdale around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when she crashed head-on into another vehicle near Exit 20, Westchester police said.

Two other vehicles also were involved in the crash.



Nearby residents Carla and Tony Mossimo said the collision shook them out of bed.

“I heard a loud crash and then all of a sudden cars careening out of the road and then firemen, ambulance, police,” Carla told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams. “Everything was going crazy for the whole night.”

“It was like somebody ran into a tree and then it was another big splash and then that was it, all of a sudden everything got quiet,” Tony said.

The woman driving the wrong way suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx. Police suspect she was intoxicated and charges are pending.

Officials say four other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway’s southbound lanes reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

