5/17 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect a sun-soaked afternoon with temps running 15-20° above normal. The exception will be the south shore of Long Island where highs will only be in the 70’s. As for the city, highs will be in the upper 80’s to around 90° with more humid conditions.

A few clouds will sneak in tonight, but it will be pretty quiet outside of that. As for temps, they’ll be running rather warm for this time of the year — only falling to about 71°.

Record highs will be in reach tomorrow as we make a run for the 90° mark; the record high for the park is 90° set back in 1936. And the odds of a storm around here are pretty low, but a late day storm to the north and west is possible.

As for Friday, a cold front will slide through the area, but there’s enough support for another hot one — mid to upper 80’s. And while the models are running pretty dry with its passage, an isolated storm can’t be ruled out.

Stay tuned for more on this early season heat!