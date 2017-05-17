Amtrak Could Move Trains To Grand Central To Ease Pain Of Summer Repairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — By now everyone knows that Penn Station will be backed up when Amtrak starts its big repair project.

Now, WCBS-880 has confirmed that Amtrak and the MTA are discussing the possibility of easing the congestion by moving some trains to grand central.

As WCBS-880’s Alex Silverman reported, Amtrak riders have missed out on the grand gateway to New York since 1991, when the railroad started using the old west side freight route and moved all its trains to the catacombs of Penn Station.

Summer’s big repair project has forced Amtrak to look back in time and across town. Amtrak and MTA spokespeople would say only that nothing has been finalized, but Albany area assemblyman John McDonald has been privy to emails involving the two agencies.

“The fact that there’s ongoing discussion and communication up until 9:30 last night, indicates that it’s still very much in play,” he said.

on possibility of Amtrak trains to Grand Central, @johnmcdonald108 tells @WCBS880 "ongoing discussion…indicates it's very much in play." — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) May 17, 2017

Gary Prophet of the Empire State Passengers Association told WCBS 880 he has been in contact with Amtrak train crews that are already being trained to operate on the route to Grand Central Terminal.

Amtrak spokesman Mike Tolbert said, “Amtrak is reviewing all possible options to accommodate our customers during the New York Penn Station Infrastructure Renewal Program. We continue to work with our partners to finalize the plan.”

Asked if there would be any logistical hold up to reviving the old Amtrak route into Grand Central, McDonald told Silverman, “the logistics will work.”