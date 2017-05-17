NYPD: Man Wanted For Groping 2 Young Girls In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who police say is wanted for groping two young girls in Brooklyn.
It happened around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the area of 8th Avenue and 50th Street.
Police said a 6-year-old girl and her 8-year-old sister were standing in front of a building when a man walked up, inappropriately touched them and then fled.
The girls ran and told their mother, who called police, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
People who live in the community say there are a lot of children and they’re hoping the man is quickly caught.
“It is not right,” one neighbor said. “I have three kids. They don’t go outside without their mom or something.”
The suspect is described by police a Hispanic man between the ages of 30 and 40, about 5-feet-tall with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a red waist length coat, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.