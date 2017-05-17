CBS Fall Lineup Includes Familiar Faces In New Shows

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
May 17, 2017 6:38 PM
Filed Under: Alex Denis, CBS

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS’s fall primetime lineup will feature six new shows and some new faces to the network, many of whom you’ll probably recognize.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reported, the network brings drama this fall with several new shows weaving real-life plots into action-packed episodes.

CBS Chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves took the stage Wednesday to announce the new lineup to the “Tiffany Network” before the stars walked the blue carpet.

The cast of “SEAL Team” spent months with elite military personnel before ever shooting a scene.

“The best of the absolute best in the world were training us,” actress Toni Trucks said.

The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of Navy SEALS as they execute the most dangerous missions in the world.

Meanwhile, a familiar face to CBS, Shemar Moore is back, but in the show “S.W.A.T,” a reboot of the ’70s series.

“The theme song is still there. It is still there, but we put a little more stank on, a little bass in it, a little something something,” said Moore, who starred in “Criminal Minds.”

Also, Jeremy Piven stars in “Wisdom of the Crowd” as a tech innovator who created a crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder and revolutionized the crime-solving process.

On a lighter side, “9JKL” is a family comedy inspired by real-life events. A newly divorced actor moves into an apartment sandwiched between his doting parents, Elliott Gould and Linda Lavin, on one side and his competitve brother and sister-in-law on the other.

Even the cast admits they can’t keep a straight face,

“My blooper reel is like way bigger than my demo,” said Matt Murray.

Also, “Me, Myself & I” follows the same man, played by Bobby Moynihan of “Saturday Night Live,” during three distinct periods of this life — ages 14, 40 and 65.

And the much-anticipated “Young Sheldon,” a spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory,” highlights a genius boy and his family and how they try to blend into their small East Texas town. Jim Parsons provides voiceovers.

