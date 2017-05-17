CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Leonard Marshall, Matt Hasselbeck Pledge Brains To Concussion Research

May 17, 2017 1:08 PM
Filed Under: CTE, Leonard Marshall, Matt Hasselbeck, New York Giants

BOSTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Two more retired football stars have pledged their brains to research.

Former Giants defensive end Leonard Marshall and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Hasselbeck say they will donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The announcements were made Wednesday as part of the second annual Brain Trust conference, which is hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Marshall, 55, said he already has short-term memory loss and erratic behavior.

“CTE is no joke, and I don’t want to see anyone else suffer like me and my friends,” Marshall said. “… This is literally a life-and-death matter, and it’s time we start having real, honest conversations about brain trauma in professional and youth sports. In pledging my brain, I hope to advance the research that will save football players, past, present and future.”

Marshall played for the Giants from 1983-92. He was a member of their Super Bowl XXI and XXV championship teams and a two-time Pro Bowler. He then played one season each with the Jets and Redskins at the end of his career.

Hasselbeck spent 17 seasons in the NFL — 10 with the Seattle Seahawks. His father, Don, was a teammate of Marshall’s on the Giants and pledged his brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation in 2010.

More than 1,800 former athletes and military veterans have pledged to donate their brains to the Concussion Legacy Foundation for CTE research. The progressive degenerative brain disease has been linked to repeated head trauma.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch