Police Arrest Teen In Lower East Side Synagogue Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a fire that destroyed a vacant Lower East Side synagogue that once housed New York City’s oldest Orthodox Jewish congregation.
The NYPD said Wednesday that the boy was in custody on an arson charge.
Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Tuesday that police were reviewing surveillance video showing several teens fleeing the area at the time of the blaze around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Sources said detectives tracked them down and the investigation led them to the 14-year-old who the teens said started the fire inside the building, 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa reported.
The Gothic structure was built in 1850 as a Baptist church.
It was purchased in 1885 by the Orthodox congregation Beth Hamedrash Hagodol. The synagogue was closed in 2007.
Some have advocated for the empty structure to be torn down while other groups, including one on Facebook, wanted to save it with some pushing for a major multi-million dollar fundraising campaign to restore the building in need of repair.
