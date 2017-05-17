Brush Fire Shuts Down Track On Metro-North Railroad At Valhalla

VALHALLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A brush fire shut down a track on the Metro-North Railroad in Valhalla Wednesday afternoon.
Local police confirmed around 4 p.m. that a brush fire broke out near the Valhalla Metro-North station on the Harlem Line.
One track had to be shut down because the railroad had to shut power, Metro-North said. There are three tracks at the location.
Video taken aboard a train by Twitter user Brendan Walsh showed a fire on the tracks.
Further details were not immediately available.
