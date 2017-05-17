Tree Crashes Onto Woman’s Car In Montclair, New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A large tree crashed down onto a woman’s car as she drove in Montclair, New Jersey Wednesday.
The tree came down as the woman drove on Bellevue Avenue. She was shaken up, but not hurt.
But emergency crews had to free the woman from her car.
A teen working at a pizza shop nearby heard the crash and ran out to help.
“It was loud, chaos; people yelling for help, the police, ambulance, anything,” said Colin Cataldo of Montclair. “She was shocked. We were asking if she was OK; any injuries, and she was just kind of chuckling, ‘I guess happy to be alive.’”
Police said the oak tree is an invasive species that does not grow deep routes. It appears to have fallen on its own.
The tree hit other parked cars, but there was nobody inside.