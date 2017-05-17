NOW: President Trump Speaks At US Coast Guard Academy | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

By The Skin Of Her Teeth: Wife Of Trapeze-Artist Nik Wallenda To Dangle By Teeth Over Niagara Falls

May 17, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Niagara Falls, Nik Wallenda

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The trapeze-artist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is planning her own stunt high above Niagara Falls.

Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over the falls on a high wire, aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Legislature late Tuesday approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act.

It’s planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid. Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire.

Everyone survived.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch