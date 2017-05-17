Putin Willing To Hand Over Transcripts Of Trump’s Talks With Russian Officials

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country is willing to hand over its records to U.S. lawmakers of President Donald Trump’s talks with two Russian officials at the White House last week.

Trump came under fire earlier this week when a Washington Post report alleged he gave classified information to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

On Wednesday, Putin suggested Russia is willing to hand over its transcripts of the discussion to Congress, CBS News reported. He also dismissed the scandal as “political schizophrenia.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee wants to be briefed by the White House officials who were in the room.

The White House has insisted that the Washington Post report was wrong, and that what was shared was “wholly appropriate” and consistent with routine sharing of information.

Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to defend sharing information with the Russians.

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety,” Trump wrote Tuesday morning, suggesting he did it for “humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

The Post report said Trump went off script in the meeting and began describing details about an ISIS terrorist threat related to the use of laptop computers on aircraft.

The information shared was not collected by U.S. intelligence. Rather, it was given to the U.S. by an ally in the fight against ISIS, and was provided with the understanding that it would not be shared with other countries without permission.

The intelligence was “code-word information,” the Post reported. That’s the term used for intelligence classified at the highest possible level. U.S. officials worry that the disclosure of the information will do serious harm to relations with the ally in question.

CBS News confirmed that at least some of the information that Trump shared with Russia came from the Israelis.