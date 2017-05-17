No Deaths On Once-Dangerous Queens Boulevard In 2 Years, Mayor Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The city is apparently having some success in making improvements on what used to be called the boulevard of death.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the beginning of phase three of safety improvements to Queens Boulevard Wednesday. He pointed out that 185 people had been killed in crashes there over 25 years.
But he added: “These last two years, no one has died on Queens Boulevard. No deaths at all on Queens Boulevard.”
The mayor said the city is working to make Queens Boulevard even safer with protected bike lanes, new crosswalks, and expanded medians.
“One point three miles of additional improvements are going to be made throughout Rego Park from Eliot Avenue to Yellowstone Boulevard,” de Blasio said.
The mayor called it the beginning of much bigger changes to the roadway coming in the months and years ahead.