BREAKING: DOJ Names Special Counsel In Russian Meddling Probe | CBSN | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Former FBI Director Mueller Named Special Counsel For Russia Probe

May 17, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, James Comey, President Donald Trump, Robert Mueller, Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Former FBI Robert Mueller has been appointed to serve as special counsel to oversee the previously confirmed investigation of Russian efforts to influential the 2016 presidential election and related matters.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the appointment on Wednesday.

“In my capacity as acting Attorney General, I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a Special Counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,” Rosenstein said in a news release. “My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”

Rosenstein said while the Department of Justice conducts thousands of criminal investigations without regard for partisanship each year, a special counsel is necessary for the Russia probe.

“Our nation is grounded on the rule of law, and the public must be assured that government officials administer the law fairly,” Mueller said in the release. “Special Counsel Mueller will have all appropriate resources to conduct a thorough and complete investigation, and I am confident that he will follow the facts, apply the law and reach a just result.”

Mueller has agreed to resign from his private law firm to avoid any conflicts of interests.

The appointment comes as numerous Democratic lawmakers have called for a special counsel, colloquially known as a special prosecutor. Such calls increased in recent days after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Comey had written a memo alleging that Trump had asked him to back off from investigation former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Special counsels are given broad investigatory power and conduct much of their work in secret.

Mueller was appointed FBI director in 2001 and served in the position until 2013. FBI directors are appointed to ten-year terms, but President Barack Obama added two years to his tenure.

A career prosecutor and veteran of the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, Mueller is a widely respected figure in Washington.

