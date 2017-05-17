Small Business Spotlight: Brooklyn Magazine’s Northside Festival

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Brooklyn Magazine’s Northside Festival.
Organizer Brian Quinn tells Joe Connolly the events business is booming and more and more companies want to sponsor events.
“Our biggest goal right now is growing and expanding that events business and the ways — the touch points — in which we interact with our community around things that are basically passions to them — music, technology and food,” he says.
Quinn also says events that allow people to connect in person have never been more important, given the prevalence of technology and how much time we spend on screens.