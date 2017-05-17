Washington Woes Send Stocks Tumbling

Stocks See Worst Day Since September As Traders Worry About Washington Turmoil May 17, 2017 4:32 PM
Stock Market, Wall Street

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Stocks have their worst day since September as traders worry Washington turmoil will stymie Trump’s pro-business agenda.

Enough may finally be enough for Wall Street following reports that President Donald Trump asked then-FBI Director James B. Comey to hit the brakes on an investigation into former national security advisor Gen. Michael T. Flynn and his alleged connections to Russia and Turkey, Money Watch reported.

This follows reports that the president may have given classified intelligence to Russian officials during an Oval Office meeting last week.

The Dow closed down 372 points Wednesday.

