Suffolk County Lawmakers Repeal New Parks Amenity Fees For Disabled Veterans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Disabled veterans will not have to pay to use Suffolk County parks amenities.
It’s part of the Suffolk County Thanks Our Disabled Veterans Act.
Legislator Kara Hahn said county park amenity fees were recently increased and initially didn’t include an exemption for disabled veterans.
So Hahn asked legislators to repeal the fees for disabled veterans and the measure passed unanimously.
“I think it’s incredibly important that folks have a place to go that’s a respite, that’s a reprieve from the stresses of their everyday life and our parks are beautiful resources and really offer that kind of place of solace and peace,” Hahn told WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall.
Fees for electric hookup use and camping charges will be waived for disabled veterans.
Hahn said the bill now goes to County Executive Steve Bellone for his expected signature.