Suspect Sought In Upper West Side Mail Room Thefts

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man who they said stole items from the mail room of an Upper West Side residential building on three separate occasions.
The suspect first struck the building near Central Park West and Manhattan Avenue around 8 a.m. on April 15.
Police said he used a card to open a door that lead to the mail room and once inside, he opened packages and stole merchandise.
He hit the same building on two more occasions within the next six days, according to investigators.
