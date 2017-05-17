Texas Man Sues Woman For Texting During First-Date

AUSTIN (CBSNewYork) – It was a bad first date of galactic proportions.
A man in Austin, Texas, is suing a woman he met online and took out to see “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2,” during which he claims she would not stop texting from her mobile phone.
The 37-year-old filed the claim asking for $17.31, which was the price of the movie ticket, according to the American-Statesman.
Now even “Guardians” director James Gunn has weighed in, tweeting “Why stop at suing? She deserves jail time!”
“It was kind of a first date from hell,” the man told the American-Statesman, claiming his date “activated her phone at least 10-20 times in 15 minutes to read and send text messages… This is like one of my biggest pet peeves.”
Things went from bad to worse after he confronted her about paying him back. The woman then left in her car, leaving the man without a ride back home from the movie theater.
The woman, who was not named by the paper, reportedly denies the behavior is considering a protective order.