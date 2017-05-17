CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Unclaimed $24M Lotto Ticket Sold In Tribeca Set To Expire Next Week

May 17, 2017 12:14 PM
Filed Under: NY Lotto, TriBeCa

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Check your lottery tickets!

A winning Lotto ticket worth $24 million was bought on May 25, 2016 at Renu Corp Grocery & Tobacco at 158 Church Street in Tribeca and has yet to be claimed.

The winnings may be claimed up to a year after the drawing,which means the prize expires at the end of the day next Thursday.

“A lucky New Yorker has a $24 million Lotto payday just waiting – but the winner has to act fast as time is running out,” said Gweneth Dean, Director of the Commission’s Division of the Lottery. “We urge New York Lottery players: Check your pockets. Check your glove box. Look under the couch cushions. If you have this winning ticket, we look forward to meeting you.”

Lottery officials recommend that the ticket holder sign the back of the ticket and contact them immediately. The winner may claim the ticket at any one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers across the state.

Click here to learn how to redeem a prize or call New York Lottery’s Prize Payments Office at 518-388-3370.

If the prize is not claimed by May 25, 2017, the prize money will be returned to the prize pool for future winners.

It is sometimes used to subsidize prizes for large jackpots, promotions and/or special one-time games.

