5/18 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
The heat is on this afternoon as temperatures soar to record territory! Also, there’s an air quality alert that’s in effect until 10 PM for much of the tri-state area for ground level ozone, so play it safe out there. Highs today will be running about 20° above normal in the low 90’s.
A passing shower or storm is possible tonight, but mainly off to our north and west. Temperatures will have a tough time falling off again — only the mid 70’s or so.
Tomorrow will feature a passing cold front with blustery conditions in its wake. There’s still enough support for a warm day, so expect highs to fall only a little short of today’s — 85-90°.
As for Saturday, a cooler and more comfortable air mass will fill in. Expect highs to be 15-20+° cooler at around 70°.