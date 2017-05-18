Woman Killed In Times Square Identified As Alyssa Elsman, 18, Of Michigan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The woman who was killed in Times Square by a driver who plowed into pedestrians has been identified.

Alyssa Elsman, 18, was from Portage, Michigan — located directly to the south of Kalamazoo.

Coverage From CBS Affiliate WWMT-TV/Kalamazoo

Elsman’s 13-year-old sister was among 22 others who were injured. Four of victims were initially reported in critical condition. Six others were rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, with two in serious condition and four others expected to be treated and released.

NYC Health + Hospitals Bellevue reported two people in serious condition late Thursday afternoon.

Elsman graduated from Portage High School in 2016.

School principal Eric Alburtus described Elsman as “bright, thoughtful, quiet, terrific sense of humor – so when I first heard the story, I glance at my phone real fast, but could not even imagine that it affected one of us.”

“The Elsmans are a very close-knit family and that will be huge in a situation like this,” Elsman’s aunt Shelly Dusek said.

Elsman was killed when Richard Rojas, 26, allegedly drove through dozens of pedestrians on the sidewalk in Times Square.

Rojas, a U.S. citizen and Navy veteran, has a criminal record including previous DWIs.

When the crash happened Times Square went from a bustling scene of recreation and pleasure on a hot, summery day to a scene of carnage and horror. In its aftermath, city street corners were turned into triage treatment areas, CBS2’s Lou Young reported.

One woman was seen on the pavement flat on her back – conscious, but hurt.

First responders moved along the scene in both directions. One injured man was spotted being attended to as he sat on a curb, while another was up a gurney and headed to an ambulance shortly after the incident.

NYPD officers, New York state troopers, and people in plain clothes focused on the victims.

Witnesses told CBS2 it all happened so fast that they never noticed screaming until after the final crash.

“I looked down at my phone for a minute or two and the next thing you know, boom! Like it was like a big old; like a bomb or something; like an explosion,” a witness said.

That was the end of the incident, after Rojas allegedly drove the wrong way three and a half blocks up Seventh Avenue on the sidewalk. The crashed car caught fire upon slamming into a stanchion, and ended up at such a strange angle that it seemed to have left a string of human wreckage – and growing panic in its wake.

“People scattered, running back this way, and then everyone was like just falling; a little like somebody got ran over; somebody got hit,” said witness Max Padillo.

“There was like blood everywhere – really, really terrified,” one witness said.

“There ones who were critical, they were taking them fast, going on their way, and getting out of here as fast as possible,” another witness said.