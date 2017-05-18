‘Long Island Lolita’ Returns: Amy Fisher Is Back Home Decades After Infamous Love Triangle, Shooting

MASSAPEQUA PARK, N.Y.(CBSNewYork) — Amy Fisher became a headline grabber in the early 90s after shooting the wife of her lover Joey Buttafuoco.

Now, she’s back on Long Island where the drama unfolded more than 20 years ago.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, the woman once infamously dubbed the Long Island Lolita — following a notorious love triangle, and a gun shot that landed her in prison — is now living back on Long Island according to a family friend, and is using a different name.

“She goes by the name Liz now,”Raquel Canelaria said.

Canelaria said her mother Pat Wilkinson is very good friends with Amy Fisher’s aunt, and that Fisher moved back to Long Island recently with her three children — she wouldn’t say when or where.

She had been living in Florida — so why did she come back?

“I’m not sure exactly,” Wilkinson said.

In May 1992, Fisher — having an affair with 35-year-old Joey Buttafuoco — shot and wounded Buttafuoco’s wife Mary Jo.

“I went to hit her in the head, and the gun went off,” she said in court.

Fisher served seven years in prison.

Following her release, she married Lou Ballaer, had children, divorced, and took part in some attention-getting TV including a celebrity boxing match with Octomom, and a fiery confrontational TV interview on The Insider with her former lover.

“Come on, you came to my house, put a gun to Mary Jo’s head,” Buttafuoco said.

“You have sex with a 16-year-old. You’re married. You have kids. Do you even think about that? What about my childhood?” she replied.

News of Fisher’s return to Long Island drew a myriad of reaction from people who live there.

“I’m not really happy about it,” one resident said.

“As long as she keeps to herself, I don’t care,” another countered.

“I don’t know what kind of life she’s going to have here. Everyone’s going to point fingers,” Diane Grossman said.

At a very controversial and familiar figure.