Body Camera Video Shows Maybrook Village Standoff

MAYBROOK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities have released video of a standoff in Orange County that ended with a suspect dead and a police chief wounded earlier this week.
The body camera video shows officers responding to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Abbey Avenue around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the suspect had barricaded himself inside. Officers confronted him, and the man allegedly opened fire.
Maybrook Police Chief Arnold “Butch” Amthor was shot in the shoulder. He is expected to survive.