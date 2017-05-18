Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 6:04 AM
Boomer & Carton

“The” Eddie Scozzare was featured during Thursday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” although we think Boomer might have preferred that he just kept his mouth shut.

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

The Dynamic Radio Duo weaved quite a show on the second-to-last day of the work week. They got right into those amazing Yankees, who continue to astound, and the Mets, who continue to disappoint.

The guys then discussed the B&C softball team, which saw its first action of the season — and it didn’t come without incident. There was also some sad news from the entertainment world, as Soundgarden and Audioslave front man Chris Cornell passed away.

In addition to all of that, Al Dukes suffered some swelling, Jerry Recco got all sorts of heated and locked horns with Boomer, the Stanley Cup somehow found its way into the studio, and much more.

Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

