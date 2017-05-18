CBS Sports Inks Extension To Carry Army-Navy Game Through 2028

Ryan Mayer

The Army-Navy football game has consistently been one of the fiercest rivalries and the biggest spectacles in college football. Taking place on the second Saturday of December every year since 2009, the game has been given a platform all to itself with no other college football games taking place that day. The game’s broadcast TV home since 1996 has been CBS, and that will continue to be the case well into the next decade as CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus announced today that they have signed an extension with the two schools for exclusive rights through 2028.

“Army-Navy is more than a game, and it’s an honor to continue broadcasting this epic annual event,” said McManus. “Moving the game in 2009 allowed us to further shine a spotlight on Army-Navy, as we tell the compelling stories on and off the field of the young people at the Service Academies. Army-Navy is a cornerstone of our college football programming and we could not be more proud to continue this relationship.”

The extension kicks in in 2019 and gives CBS rights to the game across multiple platforms. As part of the deal, CBS Sports Network will televise on-site coverage of the MARCH ON of cadets and midshipmen prior to the game, and will retain the rights to the annual basketball showdown between the two schools as well.

In addition to the television coverage of the event, the game will be streamed online on CBSSports.com and through CBS All Access the company’s subscription on-demand and live streaming service.

Last year’s contest was a memorable one as the Black Knights ended a 14-year losing streak to the Midshipmen with a 21-17 victory at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Coverage of this year’s game will air on CBS on Saturday, December 9th with kick-off set for 3 pm Eastern Time from Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, PA.