McCaskill: Deputy Attorney General Knew Comey Would Be Fired Before Writing Memo

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has told senators that he knew FBI Director James Comey was going to be fired even before he wrote a memo that provided a basis for Comey’s dismissal.

That’s according to Missouri Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. She addressed reporters after a closed-door meeting where Rosenstein briefed senators.

The White House pointed to Rosenstein’s memo last week as justification for Trump’s abrupt decision to dismiss Comey. In the memo Rosenstein criticized Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

But Trump himself has already said that he was going to fire Comey regardless and the revelation from McCaskill appeared to bolster that version of events.

“He did acknowledge that he learned Comey would be removed prior to him writing his memo,” McCaskill said.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump says he’s “very close” to naming a new FBI director.

Asked how close he is to making an announcement, Trump answered “soon.”

Trump was also asked whether former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among the top contenders for the job. Trump’s response was “He is.”

Trump and Lieberman discussed the position at the White House on Wednesday. Three other potential candidates Trump interviewed on Wednesday are former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating, former top FBI official Richard McFeely and Andrew McCabe. McCabe became acting director after Trump fired James Comey as director last week.

Trump has said he could name a new director before he leaves Friday on his first overseas trip as president.