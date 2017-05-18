Taste Of Summer Heat Draws Early Crowds To The Jersey Shore

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some people are already taking advantage of this early taste of summer.

Olivia was running back and forth to dip her 3-year-old toes in the ocean in Asbury Park. Her dad spent the day helping her dig for sand crabs — something he didn’t expect to do until Memorial Day Weekend.

“I took the day off from work, perfect weather, gotta enjoy it while you can,” he told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

The Freedman family had the same idea. They were dressed for the May heat.

“A swimmin suit,” said Noah, describing his attire.

A couple of students got to the shore early to lay out their towels as well.

“I just graduated my second semester at Brookdale, this is a little vacation day for myself,” Nicole Potter said.

Others skipped out on work to take in the sun, including a few of Heather Lifshitz’s friends.

“Yes, so they are staying off camera right now so no one will know,” she said.

Not many people braved the waves.

“It’s hot, but the water is freezing,” Jess Carter said.

There wasn’t much of a relief on the boardwalk.

“It is very hot, that’s why I tried to get out early for my run, but even then too hot,” Brad said.

While CBS2 was walking the beach the news crew ran into a few teachers who said they called in sick to work on their bronze — they were kept off camera as well.