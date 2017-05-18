Islanders Hire AHL’s Luke Richardson As Assistant Coach

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Islanders have hired Luke Richardson as an assistant coach on Doug Weight’s staff.
The team announced the hire on Thursday and confirmed that assistant Bob Corkum won’t be back.
The 48-year-old Richardson returns to the NHL after being head coach of the AHL’s Binghamton Senators for four seasons and leading Canada to a Spengler Cup championship last year. The former defenseman was an assistant for the Ottawa Senators from 2009-2012.
Weight and Richardson played together for parts of five seasons in Edmonton in the 1990s.
“Luke brings a tireless work ethic and outstanding character to our organization,” Weight said in a news release. “He’ll have his hands on every aspect of the team, including our systems, skill development and team culture. Luke’s coaching experience, including four years running an organization as Head Coach in Binghamton, make him an excellent addition to our staff.”
