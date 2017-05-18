Police: Man Arrested After Driving Wrong Way For Miles In Westchester

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Westchester County say a man is under arrest after driving the wrong way down three parkways for nearly 12 miles.
Police say they started receiving 911 calls around 2:20 a.m. Thursday about a driver heading south in the northbound lanes of the Hutchinson River Parkway.
Police say the man then drove east in the westbound lanes of the Cross County Parkway. He was finally pulled over while heading north in the southbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers, police said.
No one was hurt. Police said the driver drove a total of 12 miles all in the wrong direction.
This was the second incident of an alleged wrong way driver in Westchester this week.
On Wednesday, police said several people were hurt after a suspected drunk driver went the wrong way on the Hutchinson River Parkway and collided with another vehicle.