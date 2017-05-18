BREAKING: Former Fox News Chairman And CEO Roger Ailes Dies, Family Says | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Report: Fox News Founder Roger Ailes Dead At Age 77

May 18, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Roger Ailes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Roger Ailes, the founder and former head of Fox News, has reportedly died at age 77, according to the news network he founded.

A family statement attributed to Ailes’ wife Elizabeth was posted on the website DrudgeReport.com:

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…”

Fox News aired the news Thursday morning.

Earlier this year, 21st Century Fox announced Ailes was out as their chairman and CEO resigned following a sexual harassment lawsuit from former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson. Rupert Murdoch assumed the role of acting chairman and CEO of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

