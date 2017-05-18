‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: A Tough Loss At Real Salt Lake

May 18, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Glenn Crooks, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

SANDY, Utah (WFAN) —  In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks and Roberto Abramowitz, along with special co-host Ariel Judas, give their thoughts on New York City FC’s 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night and how coach Patrick Vieira made five lineup changes with a disappointing result.

The guys also discuss the tight race in the Eastern Conference and preview Sunday’s game at Orlando City, the third match of NYCFC’s four-game road trip.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @arieljudas.

