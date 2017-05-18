Breaking: 18-Year-Old Killed, 22 Hurt In Times Square Incident; Suspect Richard Rojas Of The Bronx In Custody | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Videos | Photos |Witnesses Describe Chaotic Scene

Times Square Car Incident: Who Is Richard Rojas?

May 18, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Richard Rojas, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 other people were injured when a car barreled through Times Square as crowds gathered around lunchtime Thursday to enjoy the summer-like day.

The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas.

Here’s what we know about him so far:

— Rojas lives in the Bronx.

— He is a U.S. citizen and a former member of the U.S. Navy, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference Thursday.

— Rojas has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated. Once in 2008 in Queens and a second time in Manhattan in 2015.

— Rojas was also arrested this month for menacing.

There is no indication the incident was terror related.

