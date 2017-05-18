Times Square Car Incident: Who Is Richard Rojas?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An 18-year-old woman was killed and 22 other people were injured when a car barreled through Times Square as crowds gathered around lunchtime Thursday to enjoy the summer-like day.
PHOTOS | VIDEOS | TRAFFIC & TRANSIT
The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Richard Rojas.
Here’s what we know about him so far:
— Rojas lives in the Bronx.
— He is a U.S. citizen and a former member of the U.S. Navy, Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference Thursday.
— Rojas has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated. Once in 2008 in Queens and a second time in Manhattan in 2015.
— Rojas was also arrested this month for menacing.
There is no indication the incident was terror related.