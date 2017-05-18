Potential Record-Breaking Heat On Tap For Tri-State Area

BREAKING: Former Fox News Chairman And CEO Roger Ailes Dies, Family Says | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

May 18, 2017 7:57 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More records could be broken as summer-like heat and humidity hits the Tri-State area.

LaGuardia Airport, Central Park, and Newark are in line for new records Thursday with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s.

With a projected high of 86, Bridgeport, Connecticut could also beat its previous record of 84.

New York City was actually hotter than Florida on Wednesday, and LaGuardia set a new record with temperatures reaching 94 degrees.

With the mercury rising New Yorkers are doing everything they can to keep cool.

“In the sun, it’s really hot,” said Sophia, who hit the playground to ran through the sprinklers.

“It’s home, reminds me of home,” said Sipho who is from South Africa.

“I’m from Russia, I live in New York for 22 years it was never nothing like this before, it’s crazy,” said Lita, who lives on the Upper West Side.

With more heat and humidity in store, remember to stay hydrated and be mindful of your outdoor activity.

