3 To See At ACC: Meet Zeus, Foxy & Transformer!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Zeus, Foxy & Transformer!

Zeus (A1111735 – photo above) Zeus is a social, enthusiastic and active dog, about two years old. His previous guardian describes him as friendly, affectionate, playful, and excitable, and says he knows the cues sit, come, down, stay and paw. Meet this energetic cutie ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West. The adoption fee for Zeus and other dogs over 40 pounds is waived during ACC’s Go Big and Go Home special, running through the end of May!

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Foxy (A1108666) This handsome, friendly feline is about 13 months old. Foxy’s previous guardian says he plays gently with the adults in the home and loves attention, affection, and to sunbathe! Meet this sweetheart at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Transformer (A1106045) Transformer is a stunning young New Zealand bunny with the most incredible and unique personality. Lean into his kennel and he’ll actually give you kisses on the lips! He’s also very intelligent and patient when it comes to being dressed up in tiaras and other silly costumes. Come meet this super sweet, giant-eared boy in person and we guarantee you’ll fall in love, too! Transformer, who’s approximately 14 months old, is at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 East. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

May 19, 3-6 pm: Petco Gateway Mall, 528 Gateway Drive #4, Brooklyn, NY 11239

May 20, 12-4 pm: Petco Union Square, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

May 20, 12-4 pm: Zoomies NYC, 434 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10014

May 21, 12-4 pm: Adoptapalooza Union Square, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.