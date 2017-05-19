’30 With Murti’ Podcast: Gene Monahan

Sweeny Chats With The Former Yankees Head Athletic Trainer May 19, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: 30 With Murti, Gene Monahan, New York Yankees, Sweeny Murti

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Gene Monahan was the head athletic trainer for the Yankees from 1973 to 2011, by far the longest tenure in franchise history.

With stories that take you inside the Yankees clubhouse and the trainer’s room for tales of the great championship teams from the ’70s to ’90s and early 2000s, this is a must-listen-to episode for any fan of the Yankees or baseball history.

MORE: Sweeny’s Yankees Notes: It’s Time To Call 3 Trades Clear Wins

Listen as Monahan shares memories of Thurman Munson, Derek Jeter and more in the latest “30 with Murti.”

If you missed any of our previous episodesyou can hear them here as well as on iTunes and Play.It.

Follow Sweeny on Twitter at @YankeesWFAN, on Facebook and on Instagram.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch