5/19 CBS2 Friday Afternoon Weather Headlines

May 19, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

The heat is on again this afternoon with temperatures soaring to nearly 90°! And it will still be a little humid out there, so plan on a little sticky. Also, with an approaching cold front, an isolated shower or storm is not out of the question.

It will still be warm into this evening with milder conditions overnight. Temps will fall into the upper 50’s or so by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be much cooler and less humid with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be right around normal in the low 70’s.

As for Sunday, expect a little more cloud cover with highs only in the upper 60’s.

