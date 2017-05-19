American Airlines Passenger Detained In Honolulu Following Disturbance On Flight

HONOLULU (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) — A passenger was detained following a disturbance on board an American Airlines flight to Honolulu on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed.

American Airlines said in a statement that Flight 31 from Los Angeles landed safely at 11:35 a.m. Hawaii time.

MORE FROM CBS NEWS

CBS News affiliate KGMB reports that a man tried to break through the cockpit door, becoming belligerent. An airline employee and an off-duty Honolulu police officer were able to subdue him.

LAX police identified the man as 25-year-old Anil Uskanil, CBS News’ Kris Van Cleave reports.

According to CBS News, he was taken into FBI custody at LAX hours earlier, where authorities determined he had been drinking but did not meet the criteria for being drunk in public. He was arrested for trespassing, cited and released from custody. He was then screened and passed through security.

There were 181 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody told The Associated Press.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was briefed on the incident, according to a statement from the department.

“We continue to monitor all flights out of an abundance of caution,” the statement read in part.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)