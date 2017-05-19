Boomer & Carton: Friday’s Are For Updates, Which Suits Jerry Just Fine

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Everything seems better on a Friday, even a Jerry Recco update.
The latest installment featured a revelation that would seem to be proof that Mike Francesa does in fact listen to the wildly popular Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza. How about that???
Jerry eventually talked about actual sports as he recapped the Yankees’ loss in Kansas City on Thursday night, as well as a wild Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Ducks and Predators.
Have a listen.