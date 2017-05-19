BREAKING: Anthony Weiner To Plead Guilty To Charges In Sexting Investigation | Commuter Alert: Signal Problems Disrupt Subway Service | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Boomer & Carton: Friday’s Are For Updates, Which Suits Jerry Just Fine

May 19, 2017 6:02 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton, Jerry Recco

Everything seems better on a Friday, even a Jerry Recco update.

The latest installment featured a revelation that would seem to be proof that Mike Francesa does in fact listen to the wildly popular Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza. How about that???

Jerry eventually talked about actual sports as he recapped the Yankees’ loss in Kansas City on Thursday night, as well as a wild Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Ducks and Predators.

Have a listen.

