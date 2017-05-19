Boomer & Carton Podcast: May 19, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The guys concluded the work week with plenty of talk about the Mets and Yankees.
The Amazins’, who are in the midst of a season-high seven-game losing streak, are set to host Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angeles starting Friday night. On Saturday, Terry Collins will become the longest-tenured manager in Mets history.
As for the Yankees, they failed to sweep the Royals, losing 5-1 on Thursday night, but are still in first place in the AL East.
Boomer and Craig also discussed the NBA and NHL playoffs, plus a lot more.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
