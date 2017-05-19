CBS2 Sources: Huma Abedin Attorneys Filing Her Divorce Papers After Anthony Weiner Guilty Plea

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 Huma Abedin’s attorneys are filing her divorce papers Friday afternoon in Lower Manhattan after her estranged husband, disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner, pleaded guilty to charges in a sexting investigation.

Weiner admitted in court that he transferred obscene material to a minor. It’s a federal offense that will force him to register as a sex offender.

Weiner has been under investigation by the feds since last fall when reports surfaced he was exchanging sexually explicit messages for months with a then-high school sophomore that Weiner reportedly knew was under age.

The case had more far-reaching consequences, helping to upend Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid.

Electronic devices seized in the probe turned up emails to Abedin that lead to the stunning surprise announcement by then FBI Directoer James Come in late October that he was reopening the investigation into Clinton’s emails.

The probe ended two days before the election.

Clinton recently blamed her loss to Donald Trump to Comey’s announcement.

Abedin announced her separation from Weiner last August after photos of another sexting scandal appeared in the New York Post.