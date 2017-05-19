Police: Boyfriend Beats 2 Men For Allegedly Cat-Calling Girlfriend In Inwood

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man who they said beat two other men in Upper Manhattan after they allegedly cat-called his girlfriend.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened on Sherman Avenue in Inwood around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victims were punched in the face and head.

Both were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital.

One of the victims, a 69-year-old man, suffered serious head trauma, police said.

The other victim, a 39-year-old man, had bruising.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) then enter TIP577.