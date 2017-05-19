CBS2 Exclusive: Surveillance Video Shows Jersey City Jewelry Store Heist

May 19, 2017 7:48 AM
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Around $60,000 worth of gold and jewels was stolen from a Jersey City jewelry store early Friday morning.

It happened at around 4 a.m. at St. Marco’s jewelry store in the 2800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

CBS2 has obtained exclusive surveillance video showing the suspects inside the store. One grabs items from the case before jumping over and then out the front of the store where an accomplice is waiting with a cardboard box as cover.

The store owner, who didn’t want to show his face, said they apparently knew what they were looking for.

“I think they know where is the gold because they left the silver,” he said. “We have a lot of silver, but they left it.”

The two suspects then fled south on Bergen Avenue.

