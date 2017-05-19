Sweden Drops Julian Assange Rape Investigation

May 19, 2017 7:57 AM
Julian Assange

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sweden has dropped the rape investigation against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Moments after the announcement Friday, the 45-year-old tweeted a photo of himself smiling.

He’s accused of sex crimes against two women during a visit to Sweden in 2010.

Prosecutors say the investigation could still be reopened if he returns to Sweden by 2020, which is when the statute of limitations ends.

In 2012, Assange took refuge in Ecuador’s embassy in London because he feared if he was arrested he’d be extradited to the U.S. where he’s wanted for espionage for allegedly releasing top-secret files to the public.

