NYT Report: Trump Tells Russian Diplomats Firing ‘Nut Job’ Comey Relieved ‘Great Pressure’

NEW YORK (CBSNEwYork/AP) — The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump told Russian diplomats that firing the “nut job” FBI director had relieved “great pressure” on him.

The newspaper cites the White House’s official written account of the Oval Office meeting. It says one official had read quotations to the Times and another had confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion.

Friday’s report quotes Trump calling ousted FBI Director James Comey “crazy” and “a real nut job.” It says the president then told Russia’s foreign minister and ambassador that he “faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off.”

Trump met with the Russians on May 10, the day after he fired Comey.

Trump has been narrowing a short list and interviewing candidates to replace FBI Director James Comey who he fired May 9.

The president did not announce his pick for FBI director before leaving Friday on his first foreign trip. Trump said Thursday he was “very close” to naming a replacement and that former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was among his top choices.

Trump boarded Air Force One Friday without making any comment about the future leadership of the law enforcement agency.

The president departed Friday afternoon on a four-country, nine-day tour of the Middle East and Europe.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)