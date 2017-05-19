Report: Ex-Jets QB Fitzpatrick Agrees To Deal With Buccaneers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ryan Fitzpatrick’s journeyman career will continue.

The veteran quarterback, who enjoyed a wonderful 2015 with the Jets before falling flat on his face last season, has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

Bucs have agreed to terms with veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) May 19, 2017

Entering his 13th NFL season, Fitzpatrick, 34, has played for six teams, but never enjoyed the type of success as he did with the Jets two years ago when he threw for 3,905 yards, with 31 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, while starting all 16 games.

The Jets finished 10-6 in 2015, but missed out on the playoffs, thanks to a Week 17 loss at Buffalo that featured Fitzpatrick throwing three second-half interceptions.

Still, Fitzpatrick sought big dollars after that season and eventually was rewarded by the Jets to the tune of a short-term contract that paid him $12 million last season.

However, Fitzpatrick struggled front the outset and ended up throwing for 2,710 yards, 12 TDs and 17 picks. He started just 11 games as the Jets crashed to a 5-11 finish, their sixth straight season without a playoff appearance.

The Jets, who have been searching for a franchise quarterback forever, chose to go in another direction during the offseason. They moved on from Fitzpatrick and former starter Geno Smith and instead brought in veteran Josh McCown to presumably compete for the starting job with youngsters Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg.

MORE: Lichtenstein: McCown Signing Signals Jets Have Already Given Up On 2017

Smith went on to sign with the Giants.

Fitzpatrick, who has thrown for nearly 26,000 yards with 166 TDs and a 79.7 passer rating during his career, will now compete for the backup job behind starter Jameis Winston with the Buccaneers.

The Jets travel to Tampa Bay on Nov. 12.